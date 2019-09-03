151-kg 'modak' offered to lord Ganesha in Pune

A devotee offered massive 151-kg 'modak' to lord Ganesha in Pune. City is dipped in festive mood of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sweet shops are stacked with varieties of modaks. Modaks in chocolate, pista, blueberry, malai flavours are attracting devotees this year. Modak are available in different sizes ranging from 25 gm to 150 kg. While speaking to ANI, owner of a sweet shop said, "We have prepared 11 to 12 types of Modak. We have different types of modak to sell our customers. People demand mawa modak more." The annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India.