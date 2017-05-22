Canberra, May 22 (IANS) A failure of the global passport control systems on Monday caused major delays for international passengers at Australian and New Zealand airports. “Airlines experiencing difficulty checking-in travellers for international services due to outage of Advanced Passenger Processing system,” the Melbourne airport operator said on its Twitter account. The Sydney airport operator, […]

View photos 150 percent hike for Grade A players proposed by Kohli, Kumble More

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): India cricket team coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli have demanded a 150 percent hike for Grade A players, who have contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and a 50 percent hike for the support staff.

Kumble presented a detailed proposal at the meeting held with the Committee of Administrators (CoA), along with the BCCI office-bearers — CEO Rahul Johri, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary, in Hyderabad. However, the skipper interacted with them via Skype.

According to BCCI sources, Kumble has also asked for a 25 percent fee hike for himself. He is currently earning approx. Rs. 6.25 crore.

Besides this, the former leg-spinner has also proposed to create new different teams for different formats, which would be awarded different contracts according to their grades.

Group A would consist of Test regulars – M.S. Dhoni as an exception – he will not be demoted.

Group B would consist of regular ODI players and occasional Test match players.

Group C would contain players, who will be regarded as T20 specialists.

With the proposal, the ball is now in the BCCI’s court. The officer bearers will now have to file a report, which would then be forwarded to the CoA for the final call. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.