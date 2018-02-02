15 teams in fray for JK Tyre Xtreme 4Play

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) The JK Tyre Xtreme 4Play, north Indias biggest off-roading competition, was flagged off here on Friday during a grand ceremony with as many as 15 top teams from across the country competing for honours in their modified cars.

Local team and defending champions Gerrari Off Roaders will begin as the favourites to conquer the various obstacles in this seven-stage event being held at Kikar Lodge, India's first private forest reserve, spread across 1,800 acres on the foothills of Shivalik Mountains in Punjab.

Gerrari has fielded four teams and will be spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Gurmeet Singh Virdi and Kirpal Singh Tung.

Other teams in the fray include BODA from Bengaluru (2 teams), MOCA from Arunachal Pradesh (2 teams), Kerala Adventure Sports Club (KASC), KTM Jeepers (Kerala), MARS (Hyderabad) plus a couple of more teams from Punjab.

Each team consists of two cars and four personnel, two drivers and as many co-drivers and both must complete a stage to qualify for points.

The two-day event will see the teams compete across seven stages. Saturday promises to be the most challenging for the drivers and most thrilling for fans and families, with the event weaving through four tough stages. They have to wade through water and deep mud. The last stage will be held on Sunday.

