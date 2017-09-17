15-year-old Shapath qualifies for ISSF World Cup Finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Indian teenager Shapath Bhardawaj has qualified for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals, which will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range next month.

Shapath made it to the Finals after finishing at the sixth spot in the Cyprus edition of the World Cup in May.

The 15-year-old, who became the country's youngest athlete to feature in the government's Target Olympic Podium scheme, will compete in men's double trap along side Ankur Mittal and Sangram Dahiya.

Besides individual bronze medal in the Junior World Cup in Italy last month, Shapath has also won the team gold medal at the Shotgun World Cup in Moscow recently.

The Meerut-based shooter had attracted the attention of the shooting fraternity when he got selected for India's double trap team at the age of 14 following a selection trails in Patiala in November last year.

Meanwhile, pistol shooter Jitu Rai, Ravi Kumar, Pooja Ghatkar, Amanpreet Singh, Meghana Sajjanar, Deepak Kumar and Heena Sidhu will also be seen in action during the upcoming tournament.

It should be noted that these players have qualified for the prestigious tournament on the basis of their performances in a series of three World Cups held in India, Mexico and Cyprus respectively.(ANI)