15-year-old player seeks financial support for Karate event in Malaysia

15-year-old international Karate player Aman Pal Rathore has urged the government to provide him financial aid to represent India at International Karate Championship in Malaysia from June 29. Aman Pal Rathore has been selected for the Championship in Malaysia and had earlier won a Gold medal in the International Karate Championship in Sri Lanka. He has also won many Gold and Silver medals. His mother said, "Last year he won Gold Medal in Sri Lanka in Judo, at that time I send him after taking loans. This time also he has been selected for the Malaysia Championship but I'm unable to send him because of budget."