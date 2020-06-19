15 Districts Account For 61% of Total Covid-19 Cases, Virus Rips Through Gurugram With 376% Spike in 16 Days

The worst affected 15 districts in India, in terms of the number of cases, account for nearly 61 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Maharashtra, the most severely-affected state, contains five such districts and Gujarat and Tamil Nadu follow with two each.

Mumbai has registered 61,665 cases alone — more than countries like Belgium, Sweden, Netherlands, UAE, Indonesia and Switzerland among others. It contributes to a little more than half of the total number of cases in Maharashtra and around 17 per cent of the national figure.

Five other districts have reported more than 10,000 cases — Delhi (we are considering Delhi as one district in this analysis due to its smaller size compared to other states), Chennai, Thane, Ahmedabad and Pune.

Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad account for more than 65 per cent of the total number of cases in their state.

15 districts and Covid-19 - 1 (1) More

Gurugram has seen a sudden spike in the number of cases post Unlock 1.0. The cases have increased almost five times in the 16 days of June — a spike of almost 376 per cent. The district accounts for 42 per cent of the cases in Haryana. Alarmingly, its Positivity Ratio soars from 6.46 per cent till June 1 to 14.88 per cent on June 11. This means the district recorded a Positivity Ratio of a staggering 41.5 per cent between June 1 and 11, basically implying that almost every second person tested was positive. Even more worryingly, 91 per cent deaths in Gurugram have been reported in June.

The only silver lining for Gurugram is that from a 44 per cent increase in cases between June 8 and 13, the next three days reported a jump of 18 per cent. After a continuous rise since the beginning of June, the active cases have also seen a dip from June 13 and fallen from 1,940 to 1,722 on June 16.

15 districts and Covid-19 - 2 More

Chengalpattu, one of the four districts in Tamil Nadu which will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30, also saw its cases almost trebling this month.

Palghar district of northern Maharashtra, famous for its production of chikoo, has witnessed a surge in cases in June with the number rising by two and a half times in this period.

15 districts and Covid-19 - 3 More

Story continues