At least 25 people died after a private bus, carrying over 40 passengers, plummeted into the VC Canal near Mandya in Karnataka on Saturday, 24 November. Bodies of at least 10 children have been found so far by rescuers. A schoolboy is believed to be the lone survivor in the accident.

The death toll is expected to rise.

The driver is said to have lost control of the bus while travelling on the way from Pandavpura to Mandya. According to a Vijay Karntaka report, he fled the scene after the accident.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the death toll at 25 so far.

Bus was Full of Children Returning From a Half-day at School

According to news reports, a boy who jumped out of the bus at the last minute is the lone survivor. The falling bus was sighted by locals who rushed to the spot. The boy, Rohit, is still in a state of shock and is yet to confirm the exact number of people travelling. A student of Class 7, he swam to safety, according to The News Minute.

A police official told The Times of India that all the people aboard, barring the Rohit, are feared dead. Rescuers are searching for more bodies.

Relatives rushed to the spot where people could be seen grieving next to the bodies pulled out of the canal.

According to the locals, the bus plunged into the canal around 12:25 pm. Fire and emergency services have rushed to the spot, including six firefighters from Mysore.

CM Rushing to the Spot

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was in Mandya for some official work, is expected to visit the spot. Kumaraswamy instructed Puttaraju and the district administration to take action.

A tweet put out by the chief minister’s Twitter handle says, “The Chief Minister has canceled all his programs and rushed to the bus accident spot at Pandavapura-Kanaganamaradi village. The Chief Minister has advised the government to postpone the state cinema award ceremony to be held this evening”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

I'm sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Mandya district of Karnataka in which over 20 people are feared dead & many others injured.



I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased & pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 24 November 2018

. Read more on India by The Quint.25 Killed in Karnataka Bus Mishap, Schoolboy Lone Survivor