15-day cricket coaching camp for girls conclude in Leh

Under Khelo India 'Sports for Peace and development', a 15-day basic cricket coaching camp, which was organised for girls in Jammu-Kashmir's Leh has finally concluded. The camp was organsied by the District Administration through District Youth Services and Sports Department, Leh. About 30 girls participated in the coaching camp and to mark the conclusion of the camp, an exhibition match was played among girls. They were divided into two teams, Blue Team and Yellow Team, while the match was won by the Blue Team by 3 wickets. This 15 days coaching camp for the budding girls has been proven successful and hoped that Leh will soon be able to produce a good women cricket team.