14th world Wushu championships: Ceremony held to mark 'gold' victory of Pooja Kadian

The victory ceremony of Pooja Kadian, who won India's first ever gold in 14th world Wushu championships, was held in Kazakhstan's Astana on Thursday. Pooja bagged the medal in 75-kilograms category at 14th edition of the championships. Kadian finished at the top of the podium after beating Russia's Evgeniya Stepanova in the finals. Four other Indian players also bagged medals in the tournament that kicked off on September 27th and concluded on October 3rd.