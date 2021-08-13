14th Asia Africa Business & Social Forum: Awards & Business E-Summit

With the vision of bringing together business and social leaders from Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration, AsiaOne Media Group is organizing the 14th Edition of Asia Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business E-summit on 27th August at Zoom App. The one-day mega E-Summit will be joined by esteemed dignitaries from India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa where key leaders from business and government sectors will congregate to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in the Asian, Gulf and African region.

Through the 14th Edition of Asia Africa Business & Social Forum 2021, we intend to highlight the envious social and economic progress Asia, Middle East, and Africa have achieved. We would also discuss the various socio-economic challenges that exist in the region how to overcome them. At the same time, the Forum promises a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some of the great leaders of our time – Union Government Ministers, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors, Government & Royal Dignitaries and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from the Indian Subcontinent, South Asia and the Middle East.

Some of the brands and leaders under nomination are Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, Mr. Ravindra Pal Singh, Ms. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colliers International, Kirloskar Group, Hero Group, Herman Miller, Modicare Ltd, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, ACER India, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Banque Misr, Century Financials, BahwanCybertek, Dangote Cement, Wadia Group, Astral Pipes, Waaree Group, Diversey, Firmenich,Edelweiss Private Wealth Management, Pearl Global, Vedanta,S'hail Shipping and Marine Services, BRG Holdings, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC Oman, Menon Incorporation USA, DLM Capital Group Nigeria, Shiva Group, Africa Finance Corporation, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Durban KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau, Guaranty Trust Bank, SkyStem LLC, Al Tamman Group, Saifee Hospital, Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Kartik Sourcing, Greenfinch, Tolaram Group, Hayer Group, Vora Ventures, Monty Mobile, National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG, PT Siemens, Bright Diva International, iLink Systems, Spice Group – SEVAK, Kristal.AI, GMMCO, Sebacic Oman S.A.O.C., Bashundhara Tissue, TEER City Group, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Reva University, DPS Dubai, Prudence Group of Schools, GUS education, Enzen Global Solutions, Cosmic Heart Gallery, Prakash Chemicals, Primus Partners, Poonawalla Finance, Azad Engineering, Born Group, Nalanda University, BAC Education, Sundaram Asset Management Company, Hiranandani Group, Lotus Group, Petra Group, 5 Paisa, Sonalika Tractors, UberCorp Infrastructure LLP & UberCorp Projects LLP, iSON Group, EPIC Group, ET TMT, Embassy Group, Vardhman Industries, Surya Roshni, Raheja Developers, GM Modular, SDM University, Praj Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, TCI Express, K-Fin Technologies, Samsidh Education Society, PlintronGroup, Xpertnest, Nalanda University, Technicolor India, Euro Exim Bank, LTG Infra, Startek, Bright Outdoor, PMD chemicals, Twenty Beauty, Incred, Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education & Research, RBK Educational Institutions and Olive Trails, Jyoti Granite Exports India, Maheshwara Medical College & Hospital, GLS University, Requelford International School, Samarth Lifesciences, Vidya Herbs, Cartula Health, Fincasa Capital, EMTICI ENGINEERING, Sahara Evols, BKG Holding & Qatar Engineering & Laboratories, Ahmed Mohamed Amin Alkhaja & Sons, Anil Mantra Logistix, Cyble and BSCPL Infra.

Highlighting the importance of the Summit, Mr. Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & UWG Media, said, 'We take pride in creating one Platform of Excellence for entire Asia, Middle East and Africa – offering unprecedented recognition to Business & Social Leaders, and Iconic, Powerful and Emerging brands of the region while creating never-before opportunities of investment, networking and growth.' About AsiaOne AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine with a presence in more than 12 countries of Asia, the Middle East & Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with the National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been offering Indian, Asian and African brands & leaders higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums, including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

'AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia, Middle East & Africa': The Most Broadcasted TV Series in the World – Reaching 79 countries with a B2B viewership of over 39 million The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the socio-economic fabric of the world. Yet, despite the numerous challenges it has posed, the adversity has also thrown open umpteen opportunities. We, at AsiaOne, intend to bring to fore and recognize such Leaders who have perceived the current challenging times as an opportunity to rise above the rest and have thereby led the Brand by their exemplary resolve and have also contributed to the revival of the economy and collective welfare of society, nation and the Asian & African continent at large. Therefore, AsiaOne recognized many Business and Social leaders for their contribution to business and towards Commitment awards 2020-2021.

AsiaOne Magazine made a grand foray into the digital realm with the first episode of AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia & GCC broadcasted on 6th June 2020. With a total of 19 monthly episodes already, broadcasted at 4 Leading Business and News channels, the series has earned a unique distinction of being 'the Most Broadcasted Business Brands and Leaders TV Series 2020-21 in Asia, Middle East & Africa – with a viewership of over 39 million viewers in 79 countries and was honored by World Book of Records, UK 2021. The series showcases a unique mix of the greatest leaders from varied spheres, including the Union Government ministers, Business and Social Leaders, changemakers, and celebrities from cinema and sports, and has been rising up the popularity charts with each passing day.

The series has been featuring eminent business and social leaders from different spheres, including the Indian Union Government Ministers such as Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Ji, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ji, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji, Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, Shri Arjun Munda Ji, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji and others. The episodes also featured some of the greatest business & social leaders from varied spheres, namely the late Smt. Indu Jain, Smt. Savitri Jindal, Shri Gautam Gambhir (Former Indian Cricket player & current Member of Parliament), Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Shri Samir Modi, Ms. Sania Mirza, Ms. Ananya Birla and Ms. Karisma Kapoor, among others.

