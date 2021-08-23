146 Indian nationals evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in Delhi on August 23. The evacuees shared their experience of the horrors that they witnessed during the Taliban takeover in the war-torn country. “We left on Aug 14. A US Embassy's flight took us to Qatar where we stayed at Army base. US Embassy spoke with Indian Embassy after which people from Indian Embassy came to take us,” said one of the evacuees. The Air India flight had successfully evacuated 84 Indians and two Nepalese from Afghanistan on August 22.