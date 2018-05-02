14 of world's 15 most polluted cities in India

Despite an outrage, air pollution has reached critical levels globally. According to latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), an alarming nine of 10 people breathe in highly-polluted air, which kills 70L people annually. And to our surprise India fares 14 of its cities feature in the world's 20 most polluted cities. Kanpur topped the list being the most polluted cities in the world. Among the others the next 13 cities in the list were Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya, Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur. This is in terms of PM2.5 levels in 2016. This indeed is an alarming situation and a reality check for the government.