14 states, UTs completely done with polls by today: EC

As polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the electoral process for the 17th Lok Sabha has been completely concluded in 14 states and union territories today. 22 states and union territories will be done with their polling process by the end of third phase of Lok Sabha polls that is scheduled to be held on April 23.The polling agency also informed that voting remained peaceful barring few sporadic instances.