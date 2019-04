President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Parliamentary constituency. He said, "PM of India you are the king of liars, you don't want to fight terrorism. If you wanted to fight terrorism, if you had class and sincerity then you would not have made a person with terrorism charges a candidate".