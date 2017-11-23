14-year old grabs 4 gold medals in double trap event at National Shooting Championship

A 14-year old, Shardul Vihan, amazed people by achieving four gold medals on a single day in the 61st National Shooting Championship. He won gold in the senior and junior men's double trap individual and team events to completely dominate the day at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Meerut. After topping qualification with 139, Shardul had finished sixth in the World Championship junior event, but he was unstoppable this day. It was top drawer stuff from start to finish, as Shardul topped the qualification with 137 along with three others, and was placed second after the shoot-off.