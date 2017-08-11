14 more Parakram vans added to Delhi Police fleet

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) To combat anti-terror activities and tackle other serious law and order situations in the national capital, Delhi Police on Friday flagged off 14 new 'Parakram' vans.

"Delhi Police has decided to induct these 'Parakram' vans in its armoury to make citizenry safe. Ten 'Parakram' vans were earlier launched as a pilot project on May 26, 2017. After its impact assessment, we have decided to add 14 more such vans to the fleet," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

"The primary aim of deploying these vans is to instil a feeling of security and safety among citizens by virtue of sheer visibility deterrence and also to respond to real life situations promptly," he said.

"New challenges on the terrorist front, for example IS (Islamic State) has surfaced to threaten the world peace. With India's emergence as a global and regional power, the threat from terrorists is real, and aimed to derail the economic progress of the country," he added.

"Delhi, being the national capital, has to remain prepared to thwart evil designs of wrong-doers," the police officer said.

'Parakram' vans would be deployed 24x7 on select vulnerable and strategic points comprising of high footfall areas and iconic buildings.

These include Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, Saket Select City Mall, Police Headquarters, Pacific Mall, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple, Chandni Chowk, Jhandewalan and DLF Mall Vasant Kunj, Supreme Court , Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Area, L.G. House and other major places, the DCP said.

Each 'Parakram' van has been provided a phablet with internet connectivity and recording facility. It would be manned by a driver, one in-charge official and three commandos.

