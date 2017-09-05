13th edition of Mountain Biking Race to commence on Sept 28

Shimla [India], Sept 5 (ANI): It will be the 13th Edition when the city of Shimla will gear up for yet another season of Asia's oldest cross-country mountain biking race --the 13th MTB Himalaya.

More than 70 riders have confirmed their participation for Asia's biggest MTB extravaganza. The race is all set to commence from the capital city on September 28.

The race touted to be one of the toughest across the globe is being organised by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) and Hero Cycles, from September 28 to October 7.

The route for this season majorly remains the same from the last year, starting from Erstwhile British capital of Shimla to Little Lhasa, Dharamshala. However, a lot of new off-road sections will be added to give riders an unforgettable experience.

The riders will be covering a total distance of around 650kms across 8 stages with an elevation gain of a whopping 16500m. This will be one of the toughest editions of the race and will be most fiercely competitive with a strong line up of riders from across the world.

The route is often considered as one of the most challenging for an MTB stage race in the world.

Like always the riders will comprise of professional riders from across the world and some of the finest talent in India. Hero action team - India's first fully professional MTB team will also be participating in huge numbers and will aim to bring the title of "Best Indian Rider" home.

The armed forces will be represented once again with teams from various departments of the defence forces. The riders will be competing in 5 categories - Men(18-39) , Women, Team of Two, Masters(39-49), Grandmasters(49+). (ANI)