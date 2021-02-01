137% Increase in Health Budget, Focus on Building Infrastructure

Financial Year 2021-22 outlay for health and well-being up by nearly 137 percent at Rs 2,23,846 crore, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, as she announced the budget.

She also spoke about the role India will play in providing vaccines to the 100 plus countries. She spoke about the two vaccines approved in India and the two more likely to be developed soon. She reminded that the fight against COVID will continue through 2021. She identified health and well-being as one of the six pillars of the budget.

PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat will be launched under the new budget. Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana will have an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

The Aatmanirbhar Yojana will be over and above the National Health Mission, said the Finance Minister. The yojana will help strengthen the National Centre for Disease Control. Besides this, the government will also set up 15 Health Emergency Centres.

The government will also implement Jal Jeevan Mission with outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to cover houses and to be implemented over five years. Budget 2021 will also launch Mission Poshan 2.0.

Urban 'Swacch Bharat Mission' 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1.42 lakh crore was also announced.

The government has set aside Rs 35000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination development.

