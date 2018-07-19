13-point reservation will finish most of SC/ST reservations: Congress during monsoon session

On the second day of the 15-day long monsoon session in Parliament, the topic of reservation was brought up by the opposition leaders. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking on the issue said, "Reservation is in our constitution first SC/ST, then in 1993 backward reservation also came. Like mentioned, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) made a 200-point reservation granting 50% reservation. But, now 13-points reservation has been brought up which will finish almost most of the SC/ST reservations (...) For the first time in All India Institute Medical Institute (AIIMS) we issued 50% reservation for assistant professor and cleared all the backlog. Hence, keep reservation and not remove it."