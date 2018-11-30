12th Manipur Polo International 2018: India beat England by 7-4

The 12th Manipur Polo International 2018 was organised as a part of Sangai Festival, which concluded on November 29 with India (B) winning the tournament after beating England by 7-4. The final match was held at Mapal Kangjeibung Polo Ground in Imphal. The closing ceremony was graced by Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla as the chief guest along with other dignitaries. The polo tournament organised as a part of Sangai Festival has added a different flavour to the festival. It was participated by five teams, namely, India (A) and (B), Uruguay, England and USA. Manipur is a powerhouse of sports, which has produced Olympian like Mary Kom, who recently won gold medal in Women's World Boxing Tournament for the sixth time.