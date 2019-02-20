12th edition of 'Aero India-2019' begins in Bengaluru

The 12th edition of 'Aero India-2019' began at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru today. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the book 'Indian Aerospace Taking Off' and addressed the gathering. Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu and Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, were also present at the occasion. Two aircrafts of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics team crashed at the Yelahanka base in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The aircraft will not participate in air show due to the loss of two aircraft and one pilot in a mid air collision during rehearsal.