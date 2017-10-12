123 Andhra farmers to undergo skill training in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that 123 farmers, from nearby Hyderabad, will be sent to Singapore where they will learn process about the best practices in fields of business and entrepreneurship. While the original plan accounted for 100 farmers, the Chief Minister approved sanction of extra Rs. 12 Lakhs to include remaining farmers. "Farmers are the original citizens of the capital, and they should be happy. Their transition into the entrepreneurship sector must be smooth, so we must ensure that skill building is a continuous process", he said. He instructed the officials to make clear milestones in a bid to empower 32,000 families of the region and make them self-sustainable. During the meeting held in Amaravati, the CM also reviewed progress on the housing project for Government employees in the region. Several designs for the towers and villas, and blueprints and layouts of houses were proposed to him by Team One India Pvt. Ltd. Three contractors, NCC, L and T and Shapoorji Pallonji were finalised for completion of the housing project within next six months. In the meeting, Benjamin Yap, who has now become the CEO of Singapore Consortium in Amaravati, informed CM Naidu that progress of different housing projects near the capital region is positive. Thanking Benjamin for his cooperation, the CM said: "I admire Singapore for being one of the best livable nations, and I need your help to learn from your experience. I want Amaravati to follow the same path of success, and avoid mistakes much as possible."