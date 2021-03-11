122 People Acquitted After 19-Year Trial: Why is Justice Delayed?

Video Editor- Abhishek Sharma

“After 19 years, court acquits 122 accused of being SIMI members”

“Two acquitted after 11-year trial in terror case”

“Police torture, 4 years’ jail, 11 years’ legal battle, then got ‘Half Justice’”

Headlines such as these get little or no attention from most media houses.

Recently, a Surat court acquitting 127 people accused under UAPA for participating in a meeting organised by banned outfit SIMI or Students’ Islamic Movement of India, in December 2001, grabbed all eyeballs and projected several questions.

A total of 127 people were arrested in this case, of which five reportedly died awaiting trial.

After nearly 20 years of being subjected to dishonour, struggle, legal battle and media trial, they were finally considered not guilty.

This is one amongst the many cases. And so, we ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?

The court said that the prosecution failed to produce “cogent, reliable, and satisfactory” evidence to establish its claim and observed that the accused cannot be held guilty under the UAPA.

While arresting the accused in 2001, police had said that they gathered admission forms of SIMI and books and banners praising Osama Bin Laden from them.

"“System has ruined 20 years of our lives and that of our wives and kids. Many people lost their jobs. We spent a year in jail. How will the system compensate us for the loss?”" - Ziauddin Siddiqui, acquitted in SIMI link case

Several Cases of Acquittal After Spending Years in Jail

This is not the only example. Vishnu Tiwari, arrested for misdemeanour in September 2000 has recently been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court. He spent 20 years in jail without committing any crime.

This puts the role of police under scrutiny.

After 12 years, a special court acquitted Shahbaz in the 2008 Jaipur blast case, on grounds of absence of any evidence. But police arrested Shahbaz again under similar offence. The Rajasthan High Court said it was “surprised” to see that.

Abdul Wahid, accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, was acquitted after spending 9 years in jail and had been labelled as ‘terrorist’ by media.

"“They tortured me for three years. They give electric shocks in private parts that breaks you down. And then they force you to give false statements and people think we are confessing.”" - Abdul Wahid

In 2017, The Quint covered the story of Irshad Ali who got acquitted after being labelled as a terrorist for 11 years.

"“I hold the media responsible. They label us as criminals even before the court’s verdict. And if you are a Muslim, everyone will believe that you must be responsible.”" - Irshad Ali, acquitted after 11 years

The State of the Courts

Along with the condition of the police and the media, there's a huge list of incompetence of our justice system, too.

NCRB data

According to National Judicial Data Grid, nearly 2 crore 75 lakh criminal cases are pending in India.

On 22 September 2020, replying to a question put up in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had revealed a shocking ratio of the number of judges in India to the population.

Number of Judges per million people in India.

This condition of our legal system, investigative agencies and media has the potential to spoil the lives of anyone arrested by the police, while our judiciary spends 20 years in serving justice.

And so, we ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?

