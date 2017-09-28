12-year-old Praggnanandhaa Upsets GM Howell At Isle Of Man Chess Tournament

International Master R Praggnanandhaa, who is all of twelve years old beat the twenty-six-year old British Grandmaster David Howell to move to joint third position in the overall standing.

Another Indian has taken the world of chess by storm after he caused one of the biggest upsets in the Isle of Man International Chess tournament. International Master R Praggnanandhaa, who is all of twelve years old beat the twenty-six-year old British Grandmaster David Howell to move to joint third position in the overall standing.

The Indian chess prodigy, who already has an ELO rating of 2500, forced the three time British Champion Howell into abject surrender in 64 moves to take his points tally to 3.5. This was Praggnanandhaa’s third win in five rounds with his only defeat coming against Englishman GM Michael Adams in the second round.

12 yr old Indian phenom Praggnanandhaa took down a 2700 #iomchess @Rameshchess @FIDE_chess Soon the world WILL know how to spell his name pic.twitter.com/oAaq4QTaVz — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) September 27, 2017

Another Indian GM SP Sethuraman moved into the joint second position after beating GM Boris Gelfand of Israel in 52 moves. Sethuraman will now play former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, who played out a draw against Sweden’s Nils Grandelius.

Overnight joint leader Vidit Gujrathi opted for a quick draw against Aleksandr Lenderman of USA after he failed to break the Grunfeld defence of the American GM. World

Champion Magnus Carlsen and Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov hold the joint top spot after registering quick wins.

India’s top women’s player GM D Harika, however, suffered yet another setback when she lost her second consecutive match on Wednesday. Harika, a three-time World Cup bronze Medallist, playing with white, lost to Women Grandmaster Anna Rudolf of Hungary after making a couple of errors from a rather comfortable position.