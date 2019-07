Youngest librarian of India, Yashoda D Shenoy a 12-year-old girl has started her own library in Kochi. Being an avid reader, Yashoda decided to open a free library for those who can't afford membership. The library has 3500 books in which 2500 books are in Malayalam and 1000 books in English. Her father posted her idea of free library on his Facebook which was praised and also helped in gathering books. Yoshoda aspires to be an advocate.