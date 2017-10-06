12 logistic parks to come up around Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) As many as 12 logistic parks will be developed around Hyderabad, Telangana's Industry Minister K.T Rama Rao said on Friday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for two logistic parks, he said 10 more would come up around the city, which has the potential to become the logistics hub of India.

He said the proposed parks would be multimodal ones, integrating air, road and rail connectivity.

The minister said Hyderabad, which was centrally located, was well positioned to become logistics hub of the country. The city has world-class airport and is the leading pharma exporter. He said e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart were also developing their largest fulfilment centres in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said a new regional ring road of 340 km would be developed around Hyderabad. The government plans to lay 65 spike roads connecting Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the proposed regional ring road and 35 radial roads to connect ORR to the inner ring road.

Two railway terminals are also coming up at Cherlapally and Nagulapalli on the city outskirts.

Citing the global consultants' report, he said the logistics would be $307 billion market in India by 2020. He said the states which moved fast would be able to tap the huge potential.

Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the logistic parks at Batasingaram and Mangalpally. The two parks are coming up at a total cost of Rs 55 crore.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is developing the two projects over 62 acres in public private partnership mode.

Scheduled to be completed in three years, the two parks together will have parking capacity for 750 trucks, three lakh sq.feet warehouse and 15,000-metric tonne cold storage capacity.

The minister said that these logistic parks would offer integrated one-stop facilities for freight operators and third-party logistic service providers.

