11EVEN Sports launch new TT league

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) 11EVEN Sports (ESPL), a company formed exclusively to promote table tennis in India, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new franchise league 'Ultimate Ping Pong (UPP) with support from Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The inaugural season will be played from July 13 to 30, in three cities -- Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- and will witness participation from six franchises, a release said.

The first two legs will be held in Chennai and Delhi before UPP shifts base to Mumbai for the finale.

UPP will feature a total of 48 world class paddlers (24 men's players and 24 women's players), including 24 Indians.

Each franchise will comprise eight paddlers with two Indian men players, two Indian women players, two foreign men players and two foreign women players.

--IANS

gau/pur/vt