It has been 11 years since India witnessed the deadliest attack in its history. The 2008 Mumbai terror attack lasted for four days, killing 166 people and injuring 300. Tributes have started pouring in on social media, remembering the victims of the attack. Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are among the first Bollywood celebrities who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the bravery of security personnel.