11 U-23 players summoned to preparatory camp for Macau

New Delhi [India], Sept. 19 (ANI): 11 players, who represented India in the AFC U-23 Qualifiers in Doha, have been named by national coach Stephen Constantine in the preliminary squad of 28 for India's forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Macau slated to be held in Bengaluru on October 11.

The squad will assemble in Mumbai on September 28 with practice scheduled to kick-off the next day.

India, who have won all their three matches so far, sit pretty on the top of Group A with 9 points from three matches and a win against Macau will seal a berth to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

The national team stay unbeaten in the last 11 matches out of which it has won 10 (including the un-official match against Bhutan), thus, in the process, creating an all-time Indian record of winning nine consecutive International matches (including the un-official match against Bhutan).

Constantine, however, isn't much willing to read into India wining three matches on the trot. "Every match starts afresh. The results of our previous matches are all history and will have no bearing when we kick-off on October 11 at home against Macau," he stated. "I am looking forward to start training with the boys and need to work hard to keep alive our chances of earning a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup 2019," he added.

The list of 28 probables stay as follows:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh,Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique,Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Allen Deory, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Hitesh Sharma, CK Vineeth. (ANI)