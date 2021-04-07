11-year-old Pens Sci-Fi Book in Pandemic, Receives Letter of Appreciation From Gujarat CM

A class 5 student in Ahmedabad has received a letter of praise from Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani after the 11-year-old wrote an entire science fiction book during the lockdown last year. The wonder kid, Shaurya Mishra who originally hails from Bihar wrote an 83-page science fiction book on space titled ‘Space Mafia on the Loose’. Shaurya wrote the entire book during lockdown when schools were shut amidst the pandemic and the government imposed a country-wide lockdown. A student of Delhi Public School, Shaurya’s book captured the thoughts of the 11-year-old regarding space, science and more and he started writing his thoughts in the form of a book. Shaurya’s efforts at such a yougn age impressed Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani so much that he sent a letter of appreciation to the kid, The New India Express reported.

Rupani in his letter, praised the boy for authoring the book at such a young age.

“Your entire book full of space achievement is imagined very bravely, complied, completed and created, during the bored time of lockdown. You took every care, during the cruel time of corona, for not getting your, inbuilt creativity rusted, TNIE quoted the chief minister’s letter.

For Shaurya, this was his first experience with writing a book, he said and it took him about 2 months to write it. He said that during the lockdown, with school shut and no direct interaction with classmates, Shaurya didn’t want his creativity to suffer and hence he wrote the book. He told the news outlet that his imagination jumped from Antarctica to space to some codes which allowed him to write a plot where inter-planetary communication was possible. He also combined some ideas from the lockdown he got such as a virus to add more excitement to his book.

Shaurya wrote the story on an old mobile phone that was given by his mother to him. The 11-year-old, who wishes to be an astronaut someday, has also won a story-telling contest in 2014 and a gold medal in the National Rubix Cube Championship in 2018.

The book authored by Shaurya is also available on Amazon in a Kindle format.

