11-year-old from Amritsar bags over 45 gold medals in Karate, aspires to represent India in Olympics

An 11-year-old boy, Krishav Mahajan, aspires to represent India in Olympics Championship and win a gold medal for his country. Till date, Krishav has bagged over 45 gold medals in Karate. Mahajan has been learning Karate since the age of five and he has a collection of over 45 gold medals and many certificates. Recently, the 11-year-old bagged a gold medal in the 20th Milo International Open Karate Championship at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Over 16 countries and over 2,200 participants had participated in the tournament. Krishav is not only focused on taking up Karate in future but this champion is equally concerned about his studies and school. After returning from school, Krishav attends his tuitions and go for his Karate training after completing all his school work.