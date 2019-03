Kathmandu, March 2 (IANS) Seven women and a child were among 11 killed in Nepal when a jeep skidded off a highway and plunged into a river in Darchula district, police said.

The incident occurred late on Friday on the Mahakali river, Officer Rabindra Kadayat said. All 11 bodies have been recovered.

The injured driver has been shifted to a hospital across the border in India, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause has not yet been ascertained, authorities said.

--IANS

