11 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of May 23 to 29. Check them out below.

Above: Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, on May 25, 2020. Credit: Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside-down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after the police killing of George Floyd.

Italy’s aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori (Tricolour Arrows) flies over Milan’s Duomo Square as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic on May 25, 2020.

Serdal Kizilcik, one of the members of a volunteer group of motorcycle riders, accompanied by his Chihuahua, “Asil,” on May 23, 2020, in Ankara, Turkey.

