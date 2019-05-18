102-year-old who voted in first LS polls ready to exercise his franchise again

As the country will conclude the voting process for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections tomorrow, 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, who voted in the first Lok Sabha election in 1951, is again ready to exercise his franchise in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The Kinnaur district administration is also making sure that Negi votes in the Lok Sabha elections as it will send a positive message towards the voter awareness campaign. Gopal Chand, Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, told ANI, "We are proud that the first voter of India, Shyam Saran Negi, is from our district. We keep total care of his health and a doctor regularly visits him to keep his health in check. It is a matter of pride for our Kinnaur constituency and we keep sending voting awareness message through him. We tell people to cast their vote without any fear or bias, and when the voting takes place on the 19th, we will bring him to the polling booth with full respect and help him exercise his franchise."