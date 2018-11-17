'102 Not Out' to hit Chinese theatres on Nov 30

Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer '102 Not Out' is all set to hit the theatres in China. The movie, which marked the reunion of Bollywood veterans after 27 years on screen, has been scheduled to hit theaters in mainland China on November 30. Revealing the posters for the Chinese local market, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Sony Pictures Entertainment India forays into #China with #102NotOut... 30 Nov 2018 release... Check out the posters for the local market." Directed by Umesh Shukla, the movie released in India on May 4 and went on to fetch both critical and commercial acclaim. Based on the eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, '102 Not Out' witnesses Big B's character burst with optimism, while Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a son who lives a dull life, without much to look forward to.