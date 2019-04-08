100 Indian prisoners released by Pakistan after completing their sentences

Total 100 prisoners were released by Pakistan upon completion of their sentences today. The prisoners entered India through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. Earlier on April 05, Pakistan announced that it will be releasing 360 Indian prisoners. The decision came after India sent a note verbally to Pakistan urging it to make necessary arrangements for an immediate release. Therefore, 100 fishermen were released on Monday, while another 100 of them will be released on April 15. This will be followed by the release of an additional 100 fishermen on April 22, Pakistan said. However, the last batch of 60 Indian prisoners, comprising 5 fishermen and 55 civilians, will be set free on April 29.