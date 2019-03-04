100-feet tall tricolor flag installed at Punjab's Ludhiana railway station

A 100-feet tall tricolor flag has been installed at Ludhiana railway staion in Punjab on March 04. The Tricolor was hosted by the railway staff in the presence of senior official. Earlier, Railway Ministry had given instruction to the zonal railways regarding the installation of the flag. While speaking on the same issue, Station Director Abhinav Singhal said, "As per the instruction of railway, all A1 categories station in India should be install the flag in the stations. The motive of the flag is to be installed here to give feel of patriotism and feel proud when the flag waves in the air."