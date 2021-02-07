Chamoli | 10 Confirmed Deaths; PM and CM Promise Ex Gratia to Kin

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased after 10 bodies were recovered following a glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Meanwhile, the state government has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat,

Meanwhile, ITBP personnel are digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris, and many have been reported to be trapped inside.

The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. 150 labourers are feared missing.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and also took stock of the rescue and relief operations that is underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected area or those in need of help to call on 1070 or 9557444486.

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.

Around 600 personnel of the Indian Army are moving towards the flood-affected areas.

Military station near Rishikesh involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has requested people to not spread panic by sharing old videos.

Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia to Be Given from PMNRF to Kin of Deceased: PMO

PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand, according to the official twitter handle of the PM’s office.



Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

Two C-130J Super Hercules With 3 Companies of NDRF Sent From Hindan Airbase

Defence officials, according to ANI, have further said that two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were sent from Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.

First C-130 J has landed at Jolly Grant airport near Dehradun and second one would be landing soon

Air Commodore Rank Officer Deployed to Coordinate Aerial Rescue Efforts

An Air Commodore-rank officer has been deployed at Jolly Grant by Air Force as Task Force commander to coordinate aerial effort for rescue operations in view of floods, reported ANI, citing Defence Officials.



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is monitoring military efforts for rescue operations.

State Government to Give 4 Lakh Rupees Compensation to Kin of Deceased

The state government will reportedly give compensation of four lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased.

'Praying for the Well Being of People of Uttarakhand': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say that he has been watching the visuals emerging from Chamoli and that in this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people affected by the tragedy.

I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about the damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people affected by the tragedy. Praying for the well-being of the people of Uttarakhand. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 7, 2021

The loss of precious lives due to the Glacier burst in Chamoli is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Two helicopters from the Armed Forces have been moved from Bareily to Joshimath for rescue and relief operations — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 7, 2021

DGP Ashok Kumar Leaves for Chamoli

DGP Ashok Kumar has also left his Kumaon tour and will be reaching Chamoli disaster area.

CM Rawat Back in Dehradun, to Update Press Shortly

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, has according to ANI, said that he is back in Dehradun after reviewing situation on the ground.



“I am now meeting disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP. I will be meeting press shortly and update everyone on the situation.”

National Crisis Management Committee Reviews Flood Situation in Uttarakhand

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday, 7 February to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, reported ANI.

ITBP Rescues 16 People Trapped Near Tapovan

News agency ANI has reported that the ITBP has successfully rescued 16 people who were trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan.

@ITBP_official men rescuing trapped people in Tapovan tunnel. Priceless happiness seen on the face of the rescued. #UttarakhandDisaster #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/haok3SnpYD — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) February 7, 2021

ITBP men on a rescue mission near Tapovan, Joshimath Uttarakhand where 16 to 17 persons reported trapped inside a tunnel after a devastating flood in #Dhauliganga Ganga, #Uttarakhand occurred. 3 teams and more than 250 ITBP personnel are deployed in the rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/QdZASY057u — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

'Rescue Operations Underway in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at WB Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in West Bengal to inaugurate several infrastructure projects, began his speech by talking about the flash flood in Uttarakhand. “Uttarakhand is facing a disaster. I am in touch with Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, Union Home Minister, and NDRF officers. The rescue operations are underway,” he said.

Army & ITBP Teams Reach Joshimath, Rudraprayag

Rescue teams from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have reached Joshimath, Rudraprayag and Tapovan Dam. Four rescue teams comprising Indian Army personnel are on standby in Dehradun.

9-10 Dead Bodies Recovered From the River: ITBP DG

Speaking to news agency ANI, ITBP DG, SS Deswal said that 9-10 bodies have been recovered from the river and it is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site.

Uttarakhand Police Trying to Evacuate 16 Stuck Inside Tapovan Dam

Uttarakhand police is trying to evacuate 16 people who are stuck inside Tapovan Dam.

Special Focus on Rescuing Workers Trapped in Tunnels: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat has further tweeted that it is evident from the condition of water flow at Karnaprayag that the possibility of flooding is very less.

Rawat further said: “Our special focus is on rescuing the workers trapped in the tunnels and we are making all efforts. All necessary efforts have been made to deal with any problem.”

कर्णप्रयाग में आज ३ बज कर १० मिनट पर नदी में पानी की बहाव की स्थिति से साफ़ है कि बाढ़ की सम्भावना बहुत ही कम है। हमारा विशेष ध्यान सुरंगों में फँसे श्रमिकों को बचाने में है और हम सभी प्रयास कर रहे हैं। किसी भी समस्या से निपटने के सभी ज़रूरी प्रयास कर लिए गये हैं। #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MrEjW4de05 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Indian Army Deploys Choppers and Soldiers to Help Uttarakhand Govt

The Indian Army has deployed choppers and soldiers to help the Uttarakhand government and the NDRF, according to sources.



The military station near Rishikesh is coordinating the rescue and relief operation. The situation is also being monitored by the army headquarters. About 600 army personnel are being sent to flood-affected areas.

Uttarakhand CM Rawat Reaches Chamoli

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has reached near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. He is presently taking stock of the situation, according to ANI.

ITBP Personnel Dig Open Tappovan Tunnel as Many Reported Trapped

ITBP personnel are digging to open Tapovan Tunnel, which is completely blocked due to debris. Many have been reported to be trapped inside.

ITBP has further informed that three teams are on a rescue mission.

“150 men feared missing, three bodies recovered,” according to ITBP spokesperson.

Delhi Govt Ready to Provide Help: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that the Delhi government is ready to provide all help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time.

चमोली ज़िले से आपदा की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है, ईश्वर से सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा एवं कुशलता की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में उत्तराखंड की जनता तक हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2021

50-100 People Missing, Two Bodies Recovered, Some Injured Rescued: Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that about 50-100 people are missing, two bodies have been recovered, and some people injured in the flood have also been rescued, reports PTI.



Further, the DGP reportedly said the situation is under control. However, the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.

Uttarakhand CM Shares Helpline Numbers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected areas or those in need of help to call on: 1070 or 9557444486.

अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नम्बर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers to Help in Rescue Op

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the state government and Congress workers to help the people.

चमोली में ग्लेशियर फटने से बाढ़ त्रासदी बेहद दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उत्तराखंड की जनता के साथ हैं।



राज्य सरकार सभी पीड़ितों को तुरंत सहायता दें। कांग्रेस साथी भी राहत कार्य में हाथ बटाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021

Air Force Personnel Also Move to the Spot

Air Force personnel are also reaching the spot from the Hindon airbase.

Indian Army Deploys Choppers & Troops, 600 Personnel Move to Affected Areas

Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops to support the Uttarakhand government and the NDRF, to tackle the flood, reported ANI, citing the army. Military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration.

According to ANI, six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army is moving towards the flood-affected areas.

Monitoring the Situation in Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

Home Minister Shah Takes Stock of the Situation

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that he has spoken to the Uttarakhand CM, DG ITBP and DG NDRF.

“All concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people,” the Home Minister said, informing that the NDRF teams have left for rescue operations and that every possible help will be provided.

ITBP Personnel Deployed for Rescue Operations

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river, they have also been directed to deal with any situation that may arise.

150 Labourers Mising

About 150 labourers working in the power project are missing, following the massive flood in Uttarakhand's Dhauli Ganga river, reported PTI, citing officials.

