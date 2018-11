10 years on, Bollywood remembers 26/11

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film "Uri", based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it's a day that can't be forgotten.

Here's how celebrities remembered the day via Twitter:

Abhishek Bachchan: Never forget! - ABhishekh. 26/11

Varun Dhawan: Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger. Mumbaikar. Jai Hind.

Kubbra Sait: Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) and this encapsulates the spirit of the city.

Arjun Kapoor: Remembering our heroes of 26/11. Everyone who helped each other through the tough time. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims.

Vishal Dadlani: 26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid Mumbai Police Force. Seen any?

Aftab Shidvasani: Let's not forget the sacrifices of these brave sons of India.

Koena Mitra: 10 years! 26.11.2008. Islamists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai and launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ...Please don't forget... or Forgive!! Rest in peace heros.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country.

Ashoke Pandit: Remembering and paying my tributes to those who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack and salute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation and its people. Let us all together take an oath to destroy enemies across d borders and within d country. 26/11

Hansika: Remembering 26/11. Salute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives saving others.

