10 Tweets That Tell You What Happened At Ghazipur Border

A standoff took place through 28 January evening between the police and farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur after the UP government ordered farmers camping there to be removed, and the latter refused to budge.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that he was "ready to face bullets" if needed. The other two key borders -- Tikri and the epicentre of the farmers' protests, Singhu - have also been placed under heavy security. The police have dug up roads using JCB machines.

Here's a compilation of ten tweets to show you what went down at the Ghazipur border from the evening till early morning.

CCTVs Allegedly Fiddled With, Heavy Security Deployed

Power Shutdown at Ghazipur

#gazipurborder Govt. of India



Power showdown by government against protesting farmers pic.twitter.com/16svsmQfOo — Jobanjit Singh | ਕਿਸਾਨ | کسان | किसान (@5inghJobanjit) January 28, 2021

Farmers From Western UP Join In

A new group of farmers from Muzaffarnagar has just arrived at GAZIPUR BORDER in support of FARMERS



POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND

SUPPORT FOR OUR FARMERS



FARMERS ARE STANDING FIRM #gazipurborder #मोदी_कायर_है pic.twitter.com/M6MUoqjZyo — Rofl Shazi 2.0 (@Shazi786_) January 28, 2021

Extra Forces Deployed at Ghazipur

Tricolour High Up in the Air As Farmers Protest

Despite the Cold Weather, Farmers Camp on Streets to Make Their Voices Heard

Spirits High, Folk Songs Heard at Ghazipur

More Farmers Join in

#VerifiedEXCLUSIVE



150+ tractors from Haryana's ROHTAK leave for Gazipur



Farmer Dharmpal Malik tells me, 'Yogi made @RakeshTikaitBKU CRAVE for water'



'So, we are carrying VITA milk, ghee & kaju pinni for him'



Just in the videos I've put, 1000+ have moved to Gazipur pic.twitter.com/YgYCHcoZFd — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 29, 2021

Farmers From Haryana Reach Ghazipur in Huge Numbers

