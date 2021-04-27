10 States Account for 69.1% of New Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 69.1 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, the country’s total tally of cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are also among the 10 states that reported 69.1 per cent of the new cases. “Cumulatively, more than 28 crore tests have conducted so far, while the cumulative positivity rate is 6.28 per cent,” the ministry said. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,700. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 new cases and Karnataka with 29,744 new cases. India’s total number of active cases has reached 28,82,204 and comprises 16.34 per cent of the total infections. There has been a net increase of 68,546 cases in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.1 per cent of the country’s total active cases. Out of the total cases in the country, active cases constitute 16.43 per cent and recoveries 82.54 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate currently stands at 20.02 per cent, it said.

“The national cumulative fatality rate (CFR) has been falling and it currently stands at 1.12 per cent,” the ministry said. In a span of 24 hours, a total 2,771 deaths were reported. Ten states account for 77.3 per centof the new deaths and these include. Maharashtra with the highest 524 fatalities and Delhi with 380 fatalities, it said. India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to1,45,56,209 with 2,51,827 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 79.70 per cent of the new recoveries, according to the ministry.

On vaccination against Covid-19, it said that the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.5 crore. The ministry said that 14,52,71,186 vaccine doses have been administered through20,74,721 sessions,as per the provisional report till 7 am. These include 93,24,770 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,60,718 HCWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,21,10,258 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and64,25,992 FLWs have taken the second dose. Besides, 5,05,77,743 and 87,31,091 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while4,93,48,238and 26,92,376 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 67.3 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

More than 31 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours and as on Day-101 of the vaccination drive (April 26), 31,74,688 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said that 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,797 sessions for the first dose and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccines against the Covid-19.

