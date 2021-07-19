10 People From MP Die in 2 Road Accidents, PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Bhopal: Ten persons died in two road accidents in Indore and Barwani districts on late Sunday evening. A tempo-trax carrying at least 26 tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 600 feet gorge, killing eight on the spot at Toranman, a tourist spot located near the MP-Maharashtra border.

Four others on board sustained injuries in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet condoled the deaths and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for those dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the accident and demise of local residents.

After losing control, the driver had jumped off the vehicle, followed by 10 others sitting on the roof of the vehicle. Three who were grievously injured were rushed to Nandurbar Hospital. One of the injured was shifted to Madhya Pradesh, said police, adding that the driver is at large since the incident.

Santosh Sanwle, SHO of Khetiya police station area in Barwani (MP), said all the deceased and the injured were all natives of Pati police station area in Barwani. An administrative team was rushed to the accident site.

A police officer from Maharashtra said that the driver, while moving the vehicle up on a steep road, could not switch gears and lost control. He jumped off instead of controlling the vehicle.

Although Madhya Pradesh has banned entry and exit of passenger buses between MP and Maharashtra till July 21 owing to covid-19 threat, buses keep plying between the states through alternate routes.

News18 has learnt that bus operators now skip the Agra-Mumbai National Highway-3 and opt for alternate routes to reach Maharashtra via rural routes in order to dodge the ban.

These buses reach Mumbai and Pune via these routes, said locals, claiming that these routes help buses avoid passing through transport check posts.

Lawyer, Wife Crushed by Truck

In another incident, a truck carrying agricultural goods fell on a car that had a lawyer and his wife as passengers. The truck completely crushed the car and the passengers and their bodies were retrieved after much difficulty. Advocate Rajendra Raina, 62, and his wife Vibha, 55, were killed in the incident. The truck laden with goods was so heavy that three cranes were required to lift it from top of the car in one hour and half on late Sunday evening, Sehore SP SS Chauhan said.

(Inputs form Pankaj Shukla)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here