10-Year-Old Aryaman Singh Creates Junior Golf History With Longest Unbeaten Streak

Pune: Ten-year-old golfer, Aryaman Singh wrapped up the season on a high note, blazing his way through the first five events of the Indian Golf Union-West Zone, this year, thereby breaking his own zonal and national records. Singh remains undefeated at the zonal level for four years, winning every tournament he has played.

His winning streak now extends to 1,266 days, which is the longest in the history of junior golf in India, a media release issued said on Tuesday.

He won the first event at the Kensville Golf Course, Ahmedabad, followed by another win at his home course, the Poona Club Golf Course, Pune, Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune, the Gaekwad Baroda Golf Course, Vadodara.

At the Gulmohar Greens Golf Course, Ahmedabad to extend his winning streak over four consecutive years, by winning every tournament he took part in, the release said.

With inputs from PTI.