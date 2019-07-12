10 Nigerian nationals escape from Noida jail

10 Nigerian nationals detained by Gautam Buddh Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, escaped from jail on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police of Meerut zone, said "Some inmates escaped due to negligence of guard and some of them were later caught. Action being taken against staff whoever is responsible for it." Police on Wednesday detained as many as 60 foreign nationals who were reportedly living in India without valid travel documents. Named "Operation Clean 10", the drive carried out by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police was conducted to weed out foreign nationals living in the national capital region. According to officials who detained were either not in possession of valid travel documents or involved in criminal activities.