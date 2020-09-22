10 Most Sarcastic Indian Twitter Accounts Worth Your Follow

Twitter can be a good place and a bad place. Things like bullying, online harassment, trolling, and more are common things about the platform we are all well aware of.

But in all this, there are also some gem of accounts that can change our day with just a few tweets. There are several hilariously sarcastic Indian Twitter accounts that are somehow able to put forth our frustration and exasperation with current events with expert accuracy.

There are a lot of things that are affecting us negatively these days, and the coronavirus pandemic is not the only one of those. The anxiety giving state of our economy, politics and even entertainment these days seems to be more than enough on our plates.

These few accounts though are relatable and hilarious at the same time, their ability to take our concerns, put a funny twist on them or call out people that we also want to call out are much appreciated.

So here are the top 10 most sarcastic Indian Twitter accounts:

1. The Sarcastic Indian- @shahwarma

*Khuda Hafiz relaased* Me to my boredom: pic.twitter.com/4rw0gbVWYN — The Sarcastic Indian (@shahwarma) August 16, 2020





2. Nirmala Tai- @CrypticMiind

Bollywood should come clean on drugs but PM shouldn't come clean on PMCares Fund. — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 22, 2020





3. Sagar- @sagarcasm

People who can read your Whatsapp Chats any time they want pic.twitter.com/3PKCiJFHi8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 22, 2020





4. The-Lying-Lama 2.0- @KyaUkhaadLega

I still remember the auspicious day when Deepika and Ranveer got married. I was at the venue, can’t forget the beautiful big banner at the hotel entrance reading Deepika Weeds Ranveer.. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 22, 2020





5. Gabbbar- @GabbbarSingh

Most protests against big reforms in India boil down to: "What if they follow it up with a terrible thing? Hence let's reject the current reform" Be it CAA, Agri reforms, Triple Talaq etc. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 22, 2020





6. Khap Panchayat- @KhapPanchayat

Would playing national anthem by male singer result in male child during childbirth asking for a friend — Khap Panchayat (@KhapPanchayat) October 25, 2017





7. Tauba Tauba- @darktublerone

*clearing my throat* *taping the mic to make sure it's working* #shutupkangana — Tauba Tauba (@darktublerone) September 17, 2020





8. Srishti Garg- @drSalunkheHere

January, February, dalgona coffee, Ramayan, Locusts, SSR, SSR, SSR, Drugs, Drugs, Drugs, December — Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) September 22, 2020





9. Rofl Gandhi 2.0- @RoflGandhi_

Because new farm bills are all about science, technology, innovation, Internet of Things, nanochips etc. It's #FarmBillsMagic https://t.co/BGVXoNqBU0 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) September 22, 2020





10. mthn (spy) - @Being_Humor

