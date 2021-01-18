After 10 Months, Delhi’s Class 10, 12 Reopen with COVID Protocols

After being closed for almost ten months due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the country, the Arvind Kejriwal government has opened schools on Monday, 18 January for students of class 10 and 12, following strict COVID guidelines.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia gave his best wishes to students for their first day of school and said, “It feels good to see children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols," quoted news agency ANI.

The schools have reopened in the national capital ahead of the CBSE board exams to be held from 4 May, considering that Delhi’s positivity rate of the coronavirus is below one per cent.

What COVID-19 protocols are Delhi schools following?

Here is a list of some of the guidelines that the schools are strictly following:

Physical attendance is not compulsory, students will attend only with the written consent of parents. Attendance should be maintained but it’s not mandatory.

Only schools out of containment area will be opened, and only teachers who live in non-containment zones will take classes. No students who are symptomatic may attend. Online classes for children will continue for those who cannot attend classes physically.



Class timings have been reduced to two hours a day, and initially only 50 students will be called per class, reported Hindustan Times . Only ten students will be allowed in a during practical sessions.

Schools have been directed to install sanitizer dispensers around the school, and keep stock of face masks and sanitizers. Volunteers will do routine temperate checks and will ensure the students maintain social distancing.

‘The Bubble Effect’ has been suggested by the government to keep student interaction in the same group, reported NDTV .

Teachers will orient students on protocols, new exam guidelines and provide emotional support and counselling.

There will be no physical assembly or outdoor activities held.

There will be no pick-up or drop facilities for students or faculty members.

Rajasthan Schools Re-Open

Rajasthan has also re-opened its schools, coaching institutes, colleges and universities on 18 January, while ensuring COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

Final year and final semester students of colleges can attend classes, and students of classes 9 to 12 can physically attend school with written consent from their parents. Only 50 per cent of the classes must be occupied.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV)

