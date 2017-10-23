10-man Juventus thrash Udinese 6-2 in Serie A

Udine (Italy), Oct 23 (IANS) Midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as a 10-man Juventus bounced back with a 6-2 away win over Udinese in the ninth round of Serie A football action.

Although Juventus' forward Mario Mandzukic was sent off in the 26th minute, the defending champions on Sunday went on to notch their first league win in three matches, reports Efe.

Juventus had drawn against Atalanta away and lost 1-2 at home against Lazio coming into the game.

Despite the big score, Juventus had to sweat to seal the win over Udinese, which got on the board first thanks to a goal by Stipe Perica at the eight-minute mark.

An own goal by Udinese's Samir drew Juventus even, after which Germany midfielder Khedira struck thrice (20th, 59th and 87th minutes).

Defender Daniele Rugani (52nd) and midfielder Miralem Pjanic (90th) scored once apiece.

Danilo scored Udinese's second goal just two minutes into the second half.

After the game, Juventus chief coach Massimiliano Allegri told his club's website: "The team defended well today once they made it 2-2 and we were so switched on that it was hard for them to score past us. We're a lot more attacking team this term.

"The players all worked hard for the cause and defended well to seal the win. A negative result would have been hard to stomach whereas this match will prove a turning point in our campaign."

With the win, Juventus are in third place in the standings with 22 points. Udinese were handed their seventh defeat, second in a row, and are relegated to 15th place with six points.

Lazio, after their 3-0 win over Cagliari also have 22 points but are behind on goal difference.

Italian centre-forward Ciro Immobile's brace and Bastos got a big win for the ever-improving Lazio, coached by Simone Inzaghi.

--IANS

pur/bg