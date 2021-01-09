10 Infants Killed in Hospital Fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

At least 10 infants died, seven were rescued as fire broke out in the neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.

According to news agency PTI, the infants admitted in the ward were in the age group of one to three months.

Dr Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon, at the hospital told reporters that the fire broke out in the wee hours and a nurse saw smoke emanating from the ward.

"“A nurse saw smoke coming out of the ward and she alerted the authorities. With the help of fire brigade and common people, we started the evacuation process. There are two units in this ward and we were able to save seven infants from the ‘inborn unit’, but 10 babies died.”" - Dr Pramod Khandate, Civil surgeon

He also said that a short-circuit is believed to have set off the blaze, adding that the seven infants, ICU patients, patients in other wards and pregnant women were shifted to another building.

Also Read: Volunteer at Farmers’ Protest Dies After Car Catches Fire

Speaking to the media, the mother of a 12-day-old deceased infant said that she hasn’t received any information yet, but were told that an autopsy will be conducted.

“My 12-year-old daughter was in the ICU. The incident happened around 2 am at night and we were in a different room. We haven’t been told anything as of now. They are saying a post-mortem will be conducted. I only want my daughter back,” she said.

CM UDDHAV THACKERAY ORDERS PROBE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district. He has ordered a probe into the matter, reported ANI.

Tope has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families. He also said that an investigation into the matter is underway, and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible.

"“Seven infants died due to suffocation, while three died due to the fire. Home Secretary has said that the bodies will be delivered to the families without conducting any post-mortem.”" - Rajesh Tope, Health Minister

Story continues

Further, to avoid any such incident in the future, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has ordered a fire audit of child care units in all the hospitals in the state.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is also expected to visit the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the spot, local MLA Narendra Bhondekar demanded that the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and the nurse should be suspended for negligence.

PM MODI, HOME MINISTER SHAH OFFER CONDOLENCES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of the infants.

Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, tweeted about the fire incident and condoled the death of the infants.

The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2021

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the death of the infants and demanded “proper investigation” into the matter.

“This incident should be properly investigated and strict action be taken against the culprits,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Fire incident at the Bhandara District Hospital,where about 10 children lost lives is very painful & disturbing.

My deep condolences to the families who suffered such irreparable loss.

This incident should be properly investigated & strict action be taken against the culprits. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved families.

The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic.



My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives.



I appeal to Maha Govt to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured & deceased. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2021

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.A Quick Crash Course and Hacks to Crack the ‘Cow Science’ Exam 10 Infants Killed in Hospital Fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara . Read more on India by The Quint.