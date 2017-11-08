10 Haryana boxers in junior women's nationals semis

Rohtak (Haryana), Nov 8 (IANS) On the fourth day of the inaugural edition of the Junior Women's National Boxing Championship, 10 boxers from Haryana out of their 13-member contingent qualified for the semi-finals here on Wednesday.

Haryana's rampage started with Sanjeeta in the 48kg category as she outclassed Sushila Vita of Punjab. They continued their fabulous run with Minakshi (50kg) defeating Uttar Pradesh's Rinki Inder Kishore.

The mantle was then handed over to Poonam (52kg) who outpunched Himachal Pradesh's Deepika to make her way into the semi-finals. Buoyed by the spirited performances, Yogita (54kg) defeated Divya from Maharashtra to assure the fourth medal for her state.

Local lass Priyanka (57kg) who has had a great tournament so far, defeated Punjab's Navdeep Kaur in a one-sided affair. Yashi Sharma (60kg) also repeated the feat when she emerged on top against UP's Sakhi Patel.

Vinka (63kg), Deepti (66kg), Raj Saiba (70kg) and Sushma (80kg) also made their way into the semi-finals to assure a grand tally of ten medals for Haryana.

However, Alisha Singhal (+80kg) and Neha (75kg) lost out to Rajasthan's Lipakshi and Punjab's Diksha Rajput respectively.

