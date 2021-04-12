10 Fahadh Faasil Films You Need to Watch Before ‘Malik’

Easily the most discussed actor in recent times, Fahadh Faasil is still being discovered for his previous Malayalam films. After a forgettable debut with Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002, it would be almost a decade later that Fahadh resurfaces and makes a mark for himself on the big screen. Over the years the actor has slowly and steadily created a fan base for himself with his versatile roles and unusual choices.

Coming right after his recent release Joji and before his next ambitious feature Malik, here’s a quick look at some of Fahadh’s must-watch films:

Annayum Rasoolum

Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi’s directorial debut saw Fahadh Faasil play Rasool, a Muslim taxi driver who falls in love with a Christian salesgirl named Anna (Andrea Jeremiah). Fahadh’s blazing intensity in this tragic romantic drama is inimitable.

You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum

Actor and filmmaker Dileesh Pothan’s second outing as a director Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum has been widely acclaimed. Fahadh’s versatility comes to the fore as he convincingly plays a petty thief named Prasad, who swallows a gold chain and is almost caught in the act. Fahadh won the National Award as Best Supporting Actor in 2018 for the film.

You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

How far will you go to avenge a public humiliation? Dileesh Pothan’s directorial debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a black comedy that revolves around Mahesh (Fahadh) who vows to not wear his slippers until he has avenged the ridicule he had to suffer publicly after being thrashed by a man . The film was a critical and commercial success, and also won National and Kerala State Film Awards.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Bangalore Days

One of the first films that brought Fahadh to a pan-Indian audience, Bangalore Days directed by Anjali Menon is a feel good drama that revolves around three cousins from Kerala who pick up their ties after moving to Bangalore. Fahadh as Shivadas is paired opposite actor Nazriya Nazim, who he later married in real as well. Even though the film is multi-starrer with Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy and Nivin Pauly also in the cast, Fahadh steals the show.

You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

22 Female Kottayam

A rape and revenge drama with a twist that Malayalam cinema had never seen before, 22 Female Kottayam has Fahadh playing the youngster Cyril, a role which not many leading men would dare to sign on for. Rima Kallinagal plays his live-in girlfriend who is made to go through hell but finally gets even. This film directed by Aashiq Abu swept the top Filmfare honours in 2013 including Best Actor for Fahadh Faasil.

You can watch 22 Female Kottayam on SunNxt.

Chaappa Kurishu

In Sameer Thahir’s directorial debut Chaappa Kurishu, Fahadh plays Arjun, a businessman who unwittingly loses his mobile phone. The big problem is that the phone also contains self-shot sex videos of himself with his subordinate Sonia played by Remya Nambeesan. Now, Arjun needs to track down the phone before those clips get uploaded on to the internet. Fahadh is a man on a mission in this racy thriller, ably supported by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

You can watch the film on SunNxt.

Oru Indian Pranayakatha

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad joins hands with Fahadh Faasil for the first time to feature the actor in a romantic comedy, which is a genre Fahadh has been rarely seen in. Fahadh as Aymanam Sidharthan is charming as the wily local youth wing leader of a political party who wants to make it big. He falls in love with Irene (Amala Paul) a Canadian, who is in Kerala on a secret mission to find out her real identity.

You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Trance

Fahadh is brilliant as a motivational speaker named Viju Prasad, who transforms into Joshua Carlton, an influential Christian preacher performing hoax miracles and hoodwinking the public. Director Anwar Rasheed and Fahadh take the audience on a heady, psychedelic journey that makes Trance an unforgettable experience.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Iyobinte Pusthakam

Kumbalangi Nights

An engaging period drama set in British India, Iyobinte Pusthakam is directed by Amal Neerad and is co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of Aloshy Gomber in the film. Fahadh as the kind and compassionate Aloshy, who is struggling to keep himself sane and the love of his life safe, while living with his ruthless father and siblings is a treat to watch.

You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kumbalangi Nights

Madhu C Narayanan’s directorial debut revolves around four hostile step brothers living in a shack of a house in Kumbalangi. How their lives heal and they begin to look out for each other with the presence of the feminine in their lives forms the crux of the story. Fahadh not only co-produced the film with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran but also played the character role of Shammi - an unhinged MCP in the film.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

